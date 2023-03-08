It is a well-known fact that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s pan-India film Pushpa was a phenomenal success. His acting, swag, dialogues and dance moves took the internet by storm and gave birth to several viral memes. Rashmika Mandanna loved for her role as Srivalli. And now, the film’s sequel Pushpa: The Rule is all set to entertain the audiences with its production underway.

The latest buzz surrounding Pushpa 2 is that the makers are reportedly demanding a staggering Rs 1,000 crores or more for the theatrical rights deal for all languages, reports Siasat.com. The publication further suggests that the buzz surrounding the Hindi and Telugu versions of Pushpa 2 remains strong, and the film is expected to outperform SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which grossed a whopping 900 crores in theatrical rights.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is all set to star in a big-budget movie backed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and top Bollywood film producer Bhushan Kumar. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun recently met to formalise this huge collaboration. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of the project will commence right after the wrap up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production. The plot is currently under wraps.

This comes after Allu Arjun reportedly rejected a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. It was reported that director Atlee, who is helming Jawan, had reached out to the Pushpa actor with a small but crucial part in the film. However, Allu Arjun has reportedly turned down the offer due to numerous reasons, one of which is Pushpa 2.

