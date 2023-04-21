Allu Arjun Teases Daughter Arha, Plays With Her Hair In Adorable Video; Watch

Allu Arjun is a loving father who enjoys spending quality time with his two children, Ayaan and Arha. He frequently posts glimpses of his family time on social media. On Thursday too, Allu Arjun shared an adorable video on Instagram featuring him and his daughter Allu Arha having fun in a car. The video shows the affectionate father, Allu, laughing with joy while playing with his young daughter’s hair. She also seems to be amused and tries to grab his phone while they play together. In the clip, Arha appears to be shy and avoids the camera. The video was paired with the Malayalam song Thumbi Vaa.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of this heartwarming moment between father and daughter. One of the users wrote, “Oh my God. That’s the cutest video, Arjun.” Another user wrote, “This is currently the best video on the internet right now.” One more user added, “Watching this on loop. Adorable father-daughter bonding.” Watch the video below:

Earlier this month, the actor took to Instagram to wish his adorable son on his birthday. He shared a photograph from one of their photoshoots, which was too cute to miss. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the love my life.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently working on his most-awaited movie, Pushpa 2. Recently, the producers of Pushpa: The Rule released an eye-catching poster that showcases the lead actor in a completely different appearance. Allu Arjun shared the poster of the sequel to his successful movie on his social media handles. The poster displayed him dressed in a saree and accessorized with lavish traditional gold and flower ornaments such as jhumkas, a nose ring, and bangles. Interestingly, he is also holding a firearm in his right hand. Check out the poster below:

Fahadh Faasil, who debuted in Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 as the primary antagonist, will square off against Allu Arjun in the sequel. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character of Srivalli, is also part of the cast. Pushpa: The Rule is being directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The first movie of the Pushpa franchise was initially produced in Telugu and later dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On the other hand, Allu Arha recently marked her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film Shaakuntalam, which was released on April 14.

