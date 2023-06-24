Allu Arjun To Yash, South Indian Stars Who Would Make Good Desi Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones is one of the longest and most famous Hollywood franchises ever which started with 1981’s Raiders Of The Lost Ark. The character of Indiana Jones, shown to be a treasure hunter, has been played by Hollywood star Harrison Ford. For those who do not know, the series has an Indian connection as well. The second installment of the series, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was set in India and had Amrish Puri play the antagonist role of Mola Ram. Right now, fans are gearing up for the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. As the countdown begins, let us allow our imagination to run wild and reimagine some actors from the South Indian industries as iconic characters.

Allu Arjun:

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is a household name in India. While we have not seen him in a role akin to that of Indiana Jones, it would be interesting to visualise him in the role and we think he would ace it.

Thalapathy Vijay:

Vijay is one of the best heroes out there to give a desi twist to Indiana Jones. A little bit of dance and romance amid treasure hunting is what we can expect from an Indiana Jones film starring Vijay.

Ram Charan:

Ram Charan recently shot to global fame with RRR’s Naatu Naatu winning a Golden Globe and Oscar. In RRR we saw him as a courageous cop with honour. It will be a dream come true for fans to see him taking on the role of an explorer

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna’s name comes naturally into the list as he appeared in 1993’s Govindha Govindha which was a fantasy film revolving around the theft of a jewel. It had Indian Jones vibes to it and Nagarjuna, with his impeccable acting skills could ace the character.

Yash:

Yash would make one tough and deadly Indiana Jones. He would be perfect if one wants a deadlier version of Indiana Jones. He would go on the most dangerous of adventures to uncover the truth.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas along with Harrison Ford reprising his role. It is set for release on June 30.