Allu Arjun's Daughter Allu Arha To Have A Cameo In Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's Devara? Here's What We Know

According to latest reports, actor Allu Arjun’s daughter, Allu Arha, will have a cameo in the Koratala Siva directorial titled Devara. Jr NTR will headline the project with Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. It is believed that Arha will play Janhvi Kapoor’s younger version in the film. An official confirmation is awaited.

The six-year-old made her debut in Gunasekhar Karri’s directorial mythological drama Shaakuntalam as Prince Bharata. The film’s lead actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Allu Arha and told Pinkvilla, “She is so adorable. She blew everyone’s mind on set. Firstly, she does not speak a word of English, she only speaks Telugu. She speaks Telugu better than most adults, so pure. She was absolutely brilliant."

Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist in the film. Devara will also feature Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Chaitra Roy in pivotal roles. The first look of the film was unveiled earlier in May. The poster featured Jr NTR holding a dagger and standing on tall rock formations by the sea. The film is slated to release on April 5 next year.

Devara is Koratala Siva and Jr NTR’s latest collaboration after they worked together for the National Award-winning Janatha Garage. The film released in 2016 and was the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year.

Devara is produced by Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the soundtrack and background score of the film.

Jr NTR made headlines after the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won the Oscar this year for Best Original Song, becoming the first Indian film song to win the prestigious award. Also known as the single take actor of Tollywood, Jr NTR will also be seen in the Sidharth Anand directorial War 2.