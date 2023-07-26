Allu Arjun's Givenchy Shoes Worth Rs 55,000 Steal Baby's Success Party In Hyderabad

Allu Arjun, one of the highest-paid actors in India, is known for his work in the Telugu film industry and his exceptional dancing skills. He consistently impresses his followers with his elegant, classy, edgy and experimental fashion choices. Beyond his impeccable dressing style, he also displays great taste in footwear.

Recently, the film Baby was released, and a success party was arranged by the makers on July 20. Allu Arjun graced the event in Hyderabad as a special guest, clad in a monochromatic look consisting of a white shirt and black trousers. Notably, he sported white sneakers from the prestigious brand Givenchy, which reportedly cost around $675, equivalent to over Rs 55,000. In the pictures that have surfaced online, Allu Arjun appeared dapper in a semi-formal, crisp white shirt paired with jet-black formal trousers, complemented by stylish white trainers.

At the event, Allu couldn’t resist delivering some iconic dialogues from his upcoming film Pushpa 2. While the audience loved his presence, netizens couldn’t stop raving about the luxurious shoes he wore. According to reports, the actor boasts an extensive collection of shoes, including Rs 50,000 suede loafers from Salvatore Ferragamo, Balenciaga black speed ankle-length sneakers valued at approximately Rs 60,000 and sneakers by Giuseppe Zanotti, which come with a price tag of around Rs 65,000.

Known for his versatility in fashion and styling, Allu Arjun, with the assistance of his fashion stylist Harmann Kaur, ensures he looks his best for every occasion, event or promotion.

The first instalment of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa received immense love from the audience and emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies in 2021, accumulating nearly Rs 370 crore. Now, the audience eagerly awaits the sequel Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, which is set to be released in 2024.

The film features lead actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil. Pushpa 2 will be released in multiple languages across the world and its plot revolves around the intriguing world of smuggling.