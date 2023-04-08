Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' Rashmika Pens Warm Birthday Note for Him; Samantha, Others Extend Wishes

Rashmika Mandanna penned the sweetest birthday wish for her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun. The actor turned 41 today. Social media platforms are abuzz with birthday wishes for him, and Rashmika has also joined in to extend her wishes. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a happy picture with him where they are seen all smiles for the camera. Along with the photo, she also wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj, Allu Arjun. The entire world is waiting to watch you get back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. Sending you lots of love sir.” She also added the hashtag, “Thaggedhele.”

Upon seeing this birthday wish, Allu Arjun reshared the photo on his social media handle and reacted to it. He wrote, “Thank you so much my Srivalli,” along with a black heart emoji. Take a look at the post below:

Apart from Rashmika, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also extended her heartwarming birthday wish to the actor. Sharing the latest poster from Pushpa 2, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday to the one and only Allu Arjun. Few people inspire me like you do. Wishing you good health and tremendous energy to keep doing what you do… God bless.” Allu Arjun was quick to respond. He wrote, “Thank you so much my lovely Sam.”

Recently, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule treated fans to an intriguing new poster which shows the actor in a totally different avatar. On Friday, the popular Telugu actor shared the poster for the sequel to his blockbuster movie on his social media accounts. The poster features Allu Arjun wearing a saree adorned with heavy traditional gold and flower jewellery, along with jhumkas, a nose ring, and bangles. Notably, he is also holding a gun in his right hand. Take a look at the poster below:

Production for Pushpa 2 commenced with a look test in November of last year. The sequel to the franchise will feature a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the primary antagonist in “Pushpa: The Rise" in 2021. Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays the character Srivalli, is also part of the cast. Pushpa: The Rule is helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The first instalment of the Pushpa series was initially filmed in Telugu and later dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

