Allu Sirish Turns 36: Top 5 Movies of the Telugu Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALLU SIRISH: Allu Sirish, unlike his brother Allu Arjun, isn’t a pan-India star but has a great fan following. He is undeniably one of the most talented actors in the Telugu cinema. In a career spanning around 10 years, Alu Sirish has starred in a handful of films but has proved his worth as a capable star. The actor made his foray into Telugu cinema in 2013 with Gouravam.
With every new project and film hitting the theatres, Sirish showed us his talent is not limited to just a single genre. Today marks his birthday and on this special occasion, let’s take a look at his career and celebrate the actor’s captivating performances in his movies:
- Gouravam
Allu Sirish, in his debut film, played a rich man who is looking for his best friend Shanmughan. The stellar performance of Sirish in the film is by far one of his most underrated works. Yami Gautam along with Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman and Nassar also played supporting roles in the film.
- Kotha Janta
The romantic comedy was well-received and the audience made this film a commercial hit. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film’s comic content and Sirish’s captivating performance managed to attract the audience to the theatres. His fans were also mesmerised to see him in the remake of song titled ‘Atu Amalapuram’.
- Okka Kshanam
Okka Kshanam is believed to be a hidden gem of the Telugu film industry. Featuring Allu Sirish as the protagonist, the film’s plot revolves around the concept of parallel life. But unfortunately, it failed to mark an impression on viewers’ minds. However, the chemistry between Allu Sirish and Surabhi, playing lead roles, was applauded by cinelovers.
- Srirastu Subhamastu
The film was based on the story of a rich boy who falls in love with a middle-class girl and hides his identity. This Parasuram directorial was a moderate box office success, but helped to shape Sirish’s career as an actor. Lavanya Tripathi starred opposite Sirish in the film and their chemistry was worth watching.
- ABCD – American-Born Confused Desi
Sirish once again managed to steal hearts with his charm and noteworthy performance in the film. He essayed the role of NRI Aravind in the film which turned out to be one of his finest performances. Helmed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film was made under the banner of Madhura Entertainment.