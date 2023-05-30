Alya Manasa Turns 28, Thanks Her ‘Hero’ For Surprise Birthday Bash

Tamil actress Alya Manasa recently turned 28 and her adorable husband Sanjeev Karthick had planned the best surprise birthday party for her. The beauty who became a household name for the serial Raja Rani was in absolute shock and penned a short and cute note thanking her partner and even called him a “hero.”

From sparkles and fairy lights, a musical ambience, colourful balloons, and loved ones to cakes and dance, Sanjeev Karthick seemed to have planned the ultimate birthday surprise party for his wife. Alya uploaded the video on Instagram which begins with her dressed in a red kurta and red leggings entering the venue and being caught off-guard by the decoration and celebration. Her loved ones graced the party and Alya can be seen dancing happily and enjoying every moment.

“Extremely thanking you for capturing beautiful moments of my birthday celebrations. Everything was possible bcoz Sanjeev Karthick was the hero who made it possible. Love you forever, my love”, read her caption. Check out the video here-

Alya Manasa shot to fame with the serial Raja Rani and while shooting this serial, she fell in love with her co-star Sanjeev Karthick and tied the knot in 2019. Reportedly, their wedding was a hush-hush matter and later through an Instagram post, they revealed the news of their marriage. The couple are parents to two children- a son named Arsh and a daughter named Aila.

On the professional front, Alya Manasa started as a Radio Jockey and made her debut in showbiz with a dance reality show Maanada Mayilada Season 10 with her then-partner Manas. In 2017, she participated in a game show titled Ready Steady Po which aired on Vijay TV.

Finally, in the same year, she marked her debut as an actress on the silver screen with the Tamil movie Julieum 4 Perum as the character of Manisha. Later she starred in Raja Rani opposite Sanjeev. The duo also starred in the short film Ennai Maatrum Kadhale.