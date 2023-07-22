Amala Paul Adds A Touch Of Floral In Her Latest Photoshoot; Have A Look

Tamil actress Amala Paul never ceases to impress her fans, be it with her brilliant acting or impeccable fashion sense. She never misses a chance to make headlines. This time, she dropped a series of pictures from an outside-the-box photoshoot, which went viral in no time. In the photos, Amala Paul can be seen posing in front of a green wall, which has a white window. She wore a white floral midi dress for the shoot. She opted for a no-makeup look. Amala can be seen posing with a small branch of flowers in her hands. She struck different poses for the lens. Amala can be seen jumping with joy in one of the photos. Amala Paul captioned the post, “Flowers of joy bloom in her hands as she jumps towards a world painted in green and filled with endless adventures.”

Fans appreciated her pictures in the comment section. A user wrote, “Beautiful”, while the other one wrote, “Nice of you”.

Amala Paul is an absolute diva, and there’s no denying it. Every time she posts a picture, she makes her fans go gaga over it. A few days ago, she posted a series of stunning pictures in a beautiful location that went viral.

In the photos, Amala wore a white knitted crop top with a white skirt. She donned a green coloured headgear with the outfit. To add an extra element, she carried a white, straw hat. She opted for simple makeup, with nude lips and light kohl and mascara. Amala exudes elegance in the pictures. Her caption read, “Embracing the Spotlight Again”.

In January this year, Amala Paul got herself embroiled in a controversy when she was denied permission to enter Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple in Ernakulam district for a darshan citing ‘Hindu customs’ by the authorities. She alleged ‘religious discrimination,’ while the temple authorities claimed they were duty-bound to follow the customs and ‘afraid of the controversies as she is a celebrity’. The temple officials stated that they were only following the protocols.

Amala Paul was last seen in the movie Bhola, released on March 30. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles.