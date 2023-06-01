Aman Verma Reveals Only 3 Actors Supported Him During 2003 Casting Couch Controversy

Aman Verma once enjoyed massive popularity after having featured in many popular TV shows like Khulja Sim Sim, Mahabharat Katha, etc. But the actor’s career suffered a setback when he once landed in the 2003 casting couch controversy. Aman was caught in the controversy following a sting operation conducted by India TV.

In the sting operation, Aman could be heard talking to a girl unknown to him and willing to let her spend the night with him. In the show, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, the actor blamed the channel for deliberately editing out some portions. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Aman said that no one from the television industry stood by his side. But he said that Salman Khan, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt helped him during that difficult time. The Kehta Hai Dil actor said that Salman had assured him of being in the press conference whenever he holds one.

In a 2005 press conference organised at Mehboob Studio, Salman, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Arbaaz Khan, director Ravi Chopra and others also appeared to support Aman. The actors said that the channel had risked the life of a female reporter in this controversy. Salman said that Aman is a 32-year-old bachelor and it was a conspiracy to malign him.

According to Salman, he had been there in the film industry for 15 years and never heard of the casting couch. Govinda also said that India TV did the sting operation only for the sake of TRP because no one watches their channel. Aman further said that the channel had distorted his words. According to the actor, the girl had asked him if she looked like Karisma Kapoor. To this, he had said yes and this statement was twisted by the channel to their convenience, the actor alleged.

Aman Verma currently plays the role of Bhanu Shastri in the daily soap Aashaon Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se.