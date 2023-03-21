CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amanda Bynes Calls 911 After Walking LA Streets Amid Psychotic Episode Sans Clothes, Tells Them...
2-MIN READ

Amanda Bynes Calls 911 After Walking LA Streets Amid Psychotic Episode Sans Clothes, Tells Them...

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 20:55 IST

Los Angeles

Amanda Bynes was found walking in the streets of LA.

Amanda Bynes was found walking in the streets of LA.

Amanda Bynes sought help after she was coming out of a psychotic episode in the streets of LA. She was seen wearing no clothes when the incident took place.

In an unfortunate turn of events, popular 2000s star Amanda Bynes has been reportedly put into psychiatric care after she was found roaming the streets in the US naked and alone. Amanda, who is best known for her roles in shows such as All That and movies like What a Girl Wants and She’s the Man, was coming down from a psychotic episode.

According to TMZ’s sources, Amanda was allegedly spotted in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning with no clothes on. The report also claimed that it was Amanda who stopped a car down, informed the driver about her episode, and called 911 to ask for help.

An unnamed law enforcement source told the publication that Amanda was taken to a police station close to the spot, where her mental health was examined and it was reported that she needed to be placed on a psych hold for 72 hours at first and could extend thereafter. The report added that she may remain hospitalised for ‘several days’ after.

The incident comes to light almost a year after the actress’s nine-year conservatorship was legally terminated. Amanda’s mother was her conservator since 2013 after it was reported that Amanda had mental health issues and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She made the headlines for several reasons, one of which was she set her neighbours driveway on fire, almost killing their dog in the fire. Soon after, she was put in a psychiatric ward for necessary treatment.

Several social media users lauded Amanda for seeking help.

We pray that Amanda recovers soon and emerges stronger than ever!

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
first published:March 21, 2023, 20:55 IST
last updated:March 21, 2023, 20:55 IST