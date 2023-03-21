In an unfortunate turn of events, popular 2000s star Amanda Bynes has been reportedly put into psychiatric care after she was found roaming the streets in the US naked and alone. Amanda, who is best known for her roles in shows such as All That and movies like What a Girl Wants and She’s the Man, was coming down from a psychotic episode.

According to TMZ’s sources, Amanda was allegedly spotted in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning with no clothes on. The report also claimed that it was Amanda who stopped a car down, informed the driver about her episode, and called 911 to ask for help.

An unnamed law enforcement source told the publication that Amanda was taken to a police station close to the spot, where her mental health was examined and it was reported that she needed to be placed on a psych hold for 72 hours at first and could extend thereafter. The report added that she may remain hospitalised for ‘several days’ after.

The incident comes to light almost a year after the actress’s nine-year conservatorship was legally terminated. Amanda’s mother was her conservator since 2013 after it was reported that Amanda had mental health issues and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She made the headlines for several reasons, one of which was she set her neighbours driveway on fire, almost killing their dog in the fire. Soon after, she was put in a psychiatric ward for necessary treatment.

Several social media users lauded Amanda for seeking help.

The fact that Amanda Bynes flagged a car down, told them she was having a psychotic episode and called 911 herself actually gives me a lot of hope for her well-being. That's a huge deal. When she's ready, I hope she can be proud of herself for that.— Bassey Ikpi (@Basseyworld) March 20, 2023

I’m heartbroken for Amanda Bynes. Trauma is a lifelong beast to battle once inflicted. I hope she can get the support she needs & deserves.Simultaneously, it’s an incredible sign of the work that she has done to know that she assessed herself & sought help mid-crisis. 1/ https://t.co/L24ogIuFwn — Sophia Bush Hughes (@SophiaBush) March 21, 2023

i think we should recognize and respect how quickly amanda bynes was able to get herself the help she knew she needed and i hope when she's doing better and looks back on this situation, she doesn't feel ashamed to have an illness and instead feels proud of how she handled it— Erika Hersteria (@erikaheidewald) March 20, 2023

We pray that Amanda recovers soon and emerges stronger than ever!

