Jayam Ravi starrer much-awaited Tamil movie Agilan hit the theatres on March 10. The film’s screenplay is getting rave reviews from fans on social media. The film was screened at Ambasamudram Balaji Theater in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu on Friday. After coming out of the theatre, a fan said, “Although the story is almost expected, the screenplay has added interest. Everyone will definitely like this movie. The reason is the storyline and the way the story is told. Some scenes test our patience a bit. The shots taken in the harbour background are good. Jayam Ravi has done amazing acting. However, Agilan goes well from the start but the second half is going a bit slower." This review is currently garnering attention on social media.

Agilan is a Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller film, directed by N Kalyanakrishnan. The film stars Jayam Ravi in dual roles, that of a father and son. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Tanya Ravichandran feature in the film as female leads. Harish Uthaman, Chirag Jani, Hareesh Peradi, Tarun Arora, and Madhusudhan Rao played pivotal roles in Agilan. Sam CS wrote the soundtrack for the film. Agilan marks Sam CS’s second collaboration with Jayam Ravi after Adanga Maru. The movie is bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment.

The trailer of the film also received a good response from the viewers. It portrayed Jayam Ravi as a tough and rugged character.

The movie revolves around crimes along the coast. There haven’t been many Tamil films with this as a key component, so this movie appealed as interesting to the viewers. Jayam Ravi’s socialist beliefs and understanding of international politics and economics are evident in the debates he participates. What to expect from the film is summed up in a dramatic speech to a ship captain, who says that the only difference between them is that he is an educated henchman and Agilan is illiterate.

Jayam Ravi will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. The movie will also feature Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles along with Sarath Kumar, Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Vikram, and Prabhu in the supporting roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here