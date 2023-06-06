Amazon Prime Bags Post-theatrical Rights To Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2023, Adipurush, is set for its theatrical release on June 16, 2023. The excitement of the fans has reached a new level, as many have already declared it a super hit. Based on the epic tale of the Ramayana, the film is directed by Om Raut and stars superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage in the lead roles. The promotions for the film are in full swing, and the cast has been travelling to various religious places throughout the country.

Now, it has been found that the digital rights to the film have also been sold. According to reports, the makers have sold the digital rights to Amazon Prime Video. Adipurush’s digital and satellite rights have been sold for Rs 250 crore. Reportedly, it has been found that the film will be available on the OTT platform after 50 days of its theatrical release.

With just a few days left for the release of the film, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the mythological flick. To make the film bigger, the makers have organised a pre-release event in Tirupathi on June 6, 2023. The event will be held at The Sri Venkateswara University Stadium, and it is expected that a lot of fans of actor Prabhas will be there to witness a glimpse of their favourite star. It has also been found that some notable personalities have also been invited to the event.

According to reports, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, the famous religious guru, will grace the event as the chief guest. The famous musician duo Ajay-Atul will also mark their presence at the event.

The makers will also be unveiling the Telugu trailer for Adipurush. It has been found that the Telugu trailer will be different from the one released in Hindi. Thousands of Prabhas fans from all around the country will be coming to attend the event. The massive pre-release ceremony will be hosted by popular anchor Suma.