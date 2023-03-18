After a long hiatus following the cop drama Nakshatram, director Krishna Vamsi is back in action. Rangamarthanda, a remake of Nana Patekar’s Marathi hit Natsamrat is his next film. Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Shivathmika Rajashekar and Rahul Sipligunj will play pivotal roles in the film, which will be released in theatres on March 22.

Rangamarthanda has been produced under the banners of Raja Shyamala Entertainment and Housefull Movies by Kalipu Madhu and S Venkat Reddy. To build anticipation for the film’s release, the production company is hosting a series of industry and media premieres throughout the week.

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of Rangamarthanda. The film will be available on it in the second half of April. Mythri Movie Makers, a popular Telugu production house, has acquired the film’s worldwide distribution rights and plans a big release ahead of Ugadi.

Recently, on Brahmanandam’s birthday, the makers of the film released a small video of the actor. One of Rangamarthanda’s main characters, Chakrapani, is portrayed by Brahmanandam. In the monologue, the actor delivers a powerful passage from the Mahabharata while perched on a hospital bed next to a saline drip. The tone that is set for viewers regarding what to anticipate from Chakrapani in Rangamarthanda is appropriate in this video clip. Take a look at it:

Rangamarthanda is the story of Raghava Rao, an elderly theatre veteran who, after retiring from the stage, decides to live a peaceful life with his wife and two children. However, property disputes arise in the house, forcing the actor to flee and later face humiliation from his daughter. Other important characters in the drama include Jayalalitha, Venu Yeldandi and Ali Reza, who portray the brutal realities of the regional theatre circuit and generational disconnect in families.

Read all the Latest Movies News here