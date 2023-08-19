Ameesha Patel Clarifies Her Statement On OTT Show; Says ‘I Think That Section Misunderstood’

Ameesha Patel is currently riding high on the success of Gadar 2. The film has created history. Amid this, the Kaho Naa Pyar Hai actress recently faced backlash for her statement regarding the content on the digital platform which is also known as OTT. Well, fans were not convinced with her remark and now the actress has clarified her remarks, asserting that a certain section had misunderstood it. Ameesha even expressed her desire to work in web shows.

In a conversation with India Today, Ameesha said, “I think that section misunderstood because I have nothing against what is going on on OTT at all. But, I only used to hear from people ‘we’ve put the child lock on to a lot of the shows and things like that because we can’t watch 90% of the OTT with family. Because there is too much abusive language or too much of nudity or violence, it is dark content and we want family content. We want where a grandchild can sit with a grandfather with everyone in between and watch a wholesome family film’. Which is what I had said was missing for a long time.”

In the same interview, Ameesha defended it and said, “I didn’t phrase it wrong at all. I said the truth that parents would like to watch a family movie because the youth today get influenced a lot by YouTubers, and influencers, all these different media platforms.” The Gadar 2 actress also praised Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, The Night Manager shows which are available on OTT.

To note, the controversy started after she told Bollywood Hungama, “OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes that you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock.”

Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma has been creating a tsunami at the box office and there are slim chances of it slowing down. On its first day, it minted more than a whopping Rs 40 crore and became the second-highest opener of 2023 following Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. In a week’s time, Gadar 2 has touched the Rs 300 crore mark.