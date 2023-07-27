Ameesha Patel Reveals Being Discouraged From Doing Gadar, Says Sunny Deol's Film Was Called 'Gutter'

When Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar was released in 2001, it impressed everyone and emerged as a blockbuster. However, do you know that Ameesha was discouraged from accepting the role of Sakeena? The actress revealed the same on Wednesday (July 26) during the trailer launch of the film’s sequel.

Ameesha shared that she was suggested not to take up the role of a mother or it might negatively impact her career. “When Anil ji had narrated me the story of the first Gadar, there were several people–I don’t want to take names–popular names of the film industry, bigwigs from the industry, they said why would you do this role? I was working in a Salman Khan film, where I was a college girl, in an Ajay Devgn film, I was a college student, in both the films with Hrithik Roshan, I was a college student," she said as quoted by Indian Express.

“So, when this story was narrated to me and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was yet to release, everyone told me I won’t be able to do the role of a mother! I love challenges, I want to step out of my comfort zone and conquer them. I had faith, I knew my director was brilliant. I knew a love story so beautiful was never written and will not ever be written. I just had to say yes,” the actress added.

Ameesha Patel further claimed that Gadar was called ‘gutter’ before its release and admitted that it made her very upset. She also shared that when the Gadar 2 was announced, similar conversations about her role resurfaced. “When Gadar 2 was in talks, the same conversations started happening. ‘Dude have you seen yourself on Instagram?’, that a girl who did Lazy Lamhe, how can she do Gadar now? How will she play a mother to a boy in his 20s? Those same questions were raised. But I just had to do it. We kept doing look tests for hours on end. Finally, I got a text from Anil Sharma, who wrote, ‘My precious Sakina is back’," she concluded.

Gadar 2 is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, Tara Singh will return to Pakistan but this time to take his son back.

Gadar 2 will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.