Ameesha Patel Hugs Sunny Deol As They Promote Gadar 2, Fans Cheer For 'Tara Singh and Sakeena'

Who does not know Tara Singh and Sakeena! Their love story is known to all. The iconic characters were played by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel respectively in the 2001 movie Gadar. While fans are now eagerly waiting for the sequel of the blockbuster movie, Sunny and Ameesha were recently spotted promoting their much-awaited film.

On Tuesday night, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were snapped by the paparazzi as they visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. They will be gracing the upcoming episode promoting Gadar 2. Sunny was seen sporting his Tara Singh look with a kurta pajama and turban. On the other hand, Ameesha Patel looked prettiest in a peach saree with halter neck blouse.

On after the video of the two surfaced online, several fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for Gadar 2. A number of users also praised Ameesha Patel and wondered is she is ageing backwards. Watch the video here:

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar was released in June 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. The teaser of the sequel was recently released in which Sunny Deol was seen in a black turban hurling a tonga wheel in the air.

Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan. The film will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.