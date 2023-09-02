Ameesha Patel Makes BIG Allegation Against Anil Sharma; Samantha-Vijay Intimate Scenes From Kushi Goes Viral

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel spoke about her stance on Gadar 3. She said that she would turn the film down if her character, Sakina, and Tara Singh (played by Sunny Deol), do not share substantial screen time. Ameesha said that she will clearly communicate this during the narration, and if Tara and Sakina are not prominently featured together, she will not accept the project. “I will not do it only. I will not disappoint my fans because I know what they felt was lacking this time around and we owe it to them. At the end of the day, they are coming for Tara and Sakina. Their love and attachment are for Tara and Sakina. You cannot have Titanic (1997) without Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Because of this, the NRI audiences haven’t caught on to the film like they did for part 1,” she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi finally hit theatres on Friday, September 1. The romantic drama has been receiving a positive response from critics and fans alike. Hours after the film’s release, an intimate scene video of Samantha and Vijay from the Shiva Nirvana’s directorial has now surfaced on social media.

A short teaser of Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire ignited great anticipation among the masses. Since then the audience has been waiting for its release while the makers are equally excited to present this mega-action entertainer to them. Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel is Indeed a big reason for audience excitement and considering the same he is also not leaving any stone unturned to deliver the best to the audience and is in no mood of hurry for its release.

Ayushmann Khurrana delivered his biggest hit with Dream Girl in 2019. And four years later, Dream Girl 2 has emerged as his biggest opener minting Rs 10.69 crore. In fact, in a span of six days, it has garnered close to Rs 60 crore. As he basks in the success of the film that sees him role-playing a woman, News18 catches up with the actor, who speaks about the big validation has received.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and there is no doubt about it. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers opened advance bookings across the country on Friday, September 1. If a recent report is to be believed, King Khan’s Jawan surpassed Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s total advance bookings in less than 24 hours.

