Ameesha Patel Makes Big Claims, Says Contemporaries Like Kareena 'Snatched Films' From Her

Ameesha Patel has levelled big allegations. In a recent interview, the Gadar actress claimed that her contemporaries in the early 2000s like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Esha Deol, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan among others were jealous of her. Not just this, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress claimed that her contemporaries even snatched films from her.

Ameesha, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, told Bollywood Hungama, “When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in. I was the outsider and I was anyway this south Bombay (girl) looked upon as a snob because I was the educated outsider. I was the one who did not b*tch on sets, I read books, I did not gossip, so I was anyway called a snob because I chose to read.”

Ameesha further shared how she rose to fame with Gadar and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai despite having no ‘godfather’ in the industry and therefore her fellow industry colleagues could not bear it. “Then seeing success after success, seeing Hrithik and me becoming the heartthrob of the nation overnight and then Gadar coming in and then Badri coming in…whether it is Telugu, Tamil or Hindi cinema. God was kind, he knew I didn’t have a godfather so he gave me successful films but my contemporaries could not handle that. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose. There was a lot of cutting you off from films which I did not realise at that time that I have signed my films, blocked my dates but suddenly I am not on that set and a few months later someone else is,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. It is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.