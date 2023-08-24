Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Doing Intimate Scenes, Kissing On Screen: ‘I Am Not...’

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has created history at the box office. It has become the second-highest-grossing film of the year after Pathaan. Well, right from lead actors to makers, all are celebrating the success. Amid this, Ameesha Patel shared her thoughts on things like doing an extensive intimate scene or kissing on screen. The actress revealed that she is not comfortable doing it.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Ameesha said, “How Salman always says, ‘I don’t kiss on screen’, Sunny Deol has got the same principle. I’ve got the same principles. You have to set your boundaries to what you as your personality are comfortable with," said the popular actress. So, I’m not averse to looking hot. I’m not comfortable doing extensive sexually intimate scenes. I’m not comfortable with loads of kinds of different kinds of clothing. I’m not comfortable with abusing on screen or using mother-sister abuse. I’m not comfortable kissing on screen and things like that.”

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar among others have also praised the movie. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film that was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express. Not just this, but when asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned Rs 11.50 crore in India on Tuesday, August 22. The Anil Sharma directorial previously earned Rs 284.63 crore in its opening week. It then collected Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday and Rs 31.07 crore, Rs 38.9 crore, and Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday respectively. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 400.10 crore.