Ameesha Patel Recalls Fans' Reaction When Bobby Deol Hugged Her On Humraaz Shoot

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are actively promoting their upcoming film Gadar 2, scheduled to release on August 11. The duo will be making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote the movie. During the show, Ameesha will share an interesting incident from the sets of Humraaz, where fans yelled at Bobby Deol when he hugged her during the shooting. This incident took place shortly after the immense success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha at the box office.

Sony TV shared a promo on Friday where Ameesha can be seen recalling the time when she was working with Sunny Deol’s brother Bobby. In the promo, she was heard saying, “I was shooting with his (gestures towards Sunny Deol) brother Booby for Humraaz and there was a huge crowd on the sets.”

She also added that the set was made in such a way that the fans could watch them from above. “The moment Bobby hugged me, Chillam chilli started (yelling started). Chor isko ye to teri bhai ki amanat hai, Tara Singh isko Pakistan se leke aaya hai (leave her, she is supposed to be with your brother, Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol brought her from Pakistan)," she said.

Ameesha and Sunny played young lovers Sakeena and Tara Singh which was set in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition in Anil Sharma’s directorial Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The promo also showed Krushna Abhishek in a Sheikh avatar also performed to the upbeat song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from their film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He also praised the Deol family for making an incredible mark in the Hindi cinema. “Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, Sony Entertainment Television par The Kapil Sharma Show mein, Sheikh Saahab karenge full on dhamaal aur chhayega Sakina aur Tara Singh ka kamaal!” read in the caption of the post.

Watch the promo of the episode here:

Speaking about Gadar 2, fans are excited to witness the on-screen chemistry of Sunny Deol and Ameesha on the big screens. Anil Sharma has donned the director’s hat once again for the film. Utkarsh Sharma who played the character of Sunny and Ameesha’s son in the film will be reprising his role in the film. Shatrugan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha will also be seen in the film in a prominent role.