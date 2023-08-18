Ameesha Patel Rejected SRK's Chalte Chalte, Salman Khan's Tere Naam For THIS Reason, Deets Inside

Actress Ameesha Patel is currently celebrating the success of her superhit film Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha was offered the role of Sakeena in the original film soon after her debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. Both films performed well at the box office. Recently, Ameesha revealed which films she turned down that later on became huge box-office successes.

Ameesha, who is making her comeback with Gadar 2, said in an interview with ETimes, “There were lots of films I couldn’t do. I turned them down because of date issues so I couldn’t regret it." She shared that she had to turn down Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt’s Mumma Bhat MBBS and Salman Khan’s Tere Naam. She said that she “had already committed" to other films. All three films released in 2003.

Ameesha Patel later went on to star in films like Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd (2007) among others. She also had a cameo in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008) as Saif Ali Khan’s girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Chalte Chalte featured Rani Mukerji. The romantic drama received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Rani even went on to earn a nomination for Best Actress at the 49th Filmfare Awards.

Gracy Singh, who made her debut with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, went on to star in Munna Bhai MBBS. The comedy-drama was a huge commercial and critical success. It went on to win the National Award for Best Popular Film in 2004. Bhumika Chawla made her Hindi film debut with Tere Naam opposite Salman Khan. Like Rani, Bhumika was also nominated in the Best Actress category at the 49th Filmfare Awards.

Ameesha will reportedly feature in director Kalaiarasi Sathappan’s film Mystery of the Tattoo, scheduled to release on September 1 this year. The film’s lead cast includes Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah and Manoj Shah.