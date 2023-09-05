Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Thinks She's 'Too Good For The Industry': 'He Thinks I'm Naive, Simple'

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her film Gadar 2. During a recent interview on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, the actress candidly discussed her close relationship with Sanjay Dutt. Ameesha revealed that Sanjay has been jokingly attempting to play matchmaker for her over the past two decades. She had previously worked with Sanjay in films like Tathastu and Chatur Singh Two Star.

Talking about her Ameesha said, “Sanju is my family. He also says, ‘Ameesha you are too good for this industry, mein nikal de raha hu tujh ko (I am pushing you out of this industry). You are too simple, you are too naive, tu chal mein shaadi karvata hu teri (I will get you married). He is always trying to hook me up from the beginning. Since 20 years, he has been trying to find me a correct match and he always says, ‘Ye bachchi hai (she’s a kid), give her toys. This is the way to her heart.’"

Ameesha Patel also revealed that Sanjay Dutt jokingly says that it is his wish to do her kanyadaan. She mentioned that he tells this to everyone to make her laugh. While some people have approached her based on Sanjay’s comments, she has declined those proposals. “Sanjay always says, ‘Jab teri shaadi hogi na kanyadaan mein karunga (I will perform kanyadaan when you get married) and I will be very happy when you get married. Your kids will play with my kids.’ He is like one of those guys," she said."

Ameesha plays Sakina in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh. The film started with a ₹40 crore opening on August 11 and has been steadily growing at the box office. It recently crossed the ₹500 crore mark on its 24th day of release. To celebrate the film’s success, a grand party was thrown, attended by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.