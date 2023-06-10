Ameesha Patel Rocks a Sexy Red Dress at Gadar Screening, Sunny Deol Sports Turban; Watch

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to recreate 90’s magic once again on the silver screen. There’s no doubt that Tara and Sakina were one of the most iconic Jodi as they stole everyone’s hearts with their chemistry. Ahead of Gadar 2 release, the makers decided to re-release the 2001 film Gadar. Well, a screening of the film was organized in Mumbai on Friday and lead actors were seen celebrating the day with fans and media.

Video and photos are winning the internet. In the video, we can see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel come together and cut the cake. Sunny wore a light blue coloured jacket over a white shirt that he paired with blue jeans and completed his look with white sneakers and an olive green turban. Ameesha on the other hand looked stunning in a maroon gown.

Take a look here:

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Ameesha was quoted saying, “I can’t believe this is happening. What is the chance of one of India’s biggest blockbusters to be remastered and released on my birthday again? It’s a beautiful feeling. The fact that it’s a prequel to the sequel coming out in just two months post that is amazing. And how has her fans been reacting considering they showered immense love on her for her portrayal of Sakeena, a Pakistani girl, after Gadar had released? “The reactions from my fans and the people I’ve met wherever I’ve been stepping out has been tremendous. They’re very excited to see this remastered and revamped version. I don’t know anybody who’s not a Gadar fan.”

A recent clip of Sunny and Ameesha has landed Gadar 2 in a controversy. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sunny and Ameesha are seen filming a scene in a Gurudwara. The duo was seen shooting for a romantic scenes inside the place of worship.

The actors were seen walking in the Gurudwara arm-in-arm. The video has drawn criticism from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who called out the makers on social media. GPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal pulled up Sunny Deol for filming the romantic scene in a religious place.

Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11, 2023. Anil Sharma has directed the sequel too.