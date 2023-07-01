Sexy! Ameesha Patel Rocks In a Denim Skirt and Crop Top; Check Her Jaw-Dropping Video Here

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is setting fire on social media with her latest video. On Friday evening, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai when she looked absolutely gorgeous in a denim skirt which she paired with a white crop top. She kept her tresses open and opted for big goggles and white sneakers. Needless to say, the actress looked hottest as ever.

Soon after the video was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. One of the users joked and wrote, “Kabhi Sita kabhi Gita". Several other users also dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Ameesha Patel often drops her sexy videos on social media. Earlier this month, she was seen flaunting her curves in the sizzling bikini in one of the clips. Ameesha looked absolutely hot as she glamourised her look by sporting a nude pink shade and a pair of stylish goggles. Watch the video here:

On the work front, Ameesha Patel is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. It is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. It is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film too. His son Utkarsh, who played the role of Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete, will also be reprising his role in Gadar 2.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.