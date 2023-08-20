Ameesha Patel Shares People Had ‘No Faith’ In Hrithik Roshan’s Debut Film Kaho Na.. Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan’s debut film Kaho Na..Pyaar Hai made him an overnight star. Released back in 2000, the film which also starred Ameesha Patel continues to remain one of the most defining films in their career. But did you know, the industry was quite against the film’s release and in fact everyone had called the stars ‘nobody’ at that time? Ameesha revealed the same in a recent conversation.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ameesha opened up about how it was just Hrithik’s father and director Rakesh Roshan who had faith in the film, when many people from the industry were questioning its release. They in fact stated how the film will fail at the box office as there were two big releases at that time Shah Rukh Khan’s Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Aamir Khan’s Mela.

“But everyone was against the launch because everyone had no faith in Hrithik (Roshan) because, at the same time, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan was being launched, I was a non-filmy, he was being launched with Kareena so this was a very underdog project till of course Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actually came to the screens. People asked Mr. Rakesh Roshan to change the release date because we had Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s films Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Mela before and after us,” Ameesha added.

Ameesha further added, “People asked Rakesh, ‘How can you bring these two nobodies in between two hurricanes of films.’ And Rakesh uncle said, ‘I’m not going to change. I have faith in my film.’ That was enough for me and Hrithik that our director had faith in us. It was enough for me that such a big director like Rakesh Roshan was risking his career and his son’s career with a new girl like me. So that gave me the confidence that he (Rakesh Roshan) has faith in me, duniya ki maat suno, give your best to your film and that’s all. And, the rest is history.”

Not just a commercial blockbuster, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai went on to win several awards. The film proved to be a turning point.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Gadar 2. Gadar 2 has been breaking box office records since its release. The film has now collected Rs 336 crores in India. The film is expected to enter the Rs 350 crore club on Sunday and register a spot in the Rs 400 crore club.