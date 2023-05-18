CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ameesha Patel Soaks Up the Sun Wearing A Busty Skintight Top; Sexy Photo Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Ameesha Patel Soaks Up the Sun Wearing A Busty Skintight Top; Sexy Photo Goes Viral

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 15:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Ameesha Patel Flaunts Her Toned Body Basking In The Sunlight.

Ameesha Patel will be making her comeback to cinemas with Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol.

Ameesha Patel may be away from the silver screen but the actress continues to enjoy a massive fan following. Apart from her versatile acting skills, she is well known for her stunning physique which does not hesitate from flaunting. She recently shared a sun-kissed photo of herself in a black busty skintight top which went viral in no time.

The actress donned chic and chunky neckpieces and wristlets. Dark red lip colour and black tinted shades tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

Have a look :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha is all set to make a comeback to cinemas with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the highly anticipated romantic period drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress shared, “It feels wonderful to be back on such a historic film. Actually, it is surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). It doesn’t seem like 20 years to me. Sakina is part of my blood, so getting into the skin of the character didn’t require any effort. She is so lovable and pure. Even while doing Gadar, I felt that she is an extension of me, so it is very simple for me”.

    She added, “I’m fortunate because it is very rare when an actor gets a chance to revisit a super successful character. The characters of Gadar are still etched on everyone’s mind, and now people want to see what happens to this family again”.

    When asked what to expect from the upcoming film, the actress had shared, “It will be a visual delight for the audience because people are not going to realise that it has been a gap of 20 years. The film will come with great music, drama, comedy, and dialogues, where one can expect cheers, claps and seetis. The cinema which was missing for so long, will be recreated with Gadar coming back onto the big screen."

