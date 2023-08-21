Ameesha Patel Spills Beans on Gadar 3, 'Fans Wished Sakeena-Tara Had Longer Screen Time' | Exclusive

As Gadar 2 continues its golden run at the box office, fans have already started the countdown to the third instalment in the popular action franchise. While the note on which Gadar 2 ended hinted at Gadar 3, what further cemented the reports was a recent video where Sunny Deol, during an interaction with the paparazzi, confirmed the film. And now, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, leading lady Ameesha Patel, shares if Gadar 3 is indeed in the making.

She tells us, “To be honest, I’ve no clue about Gadar 3. It’s too premature [to speak about it]. No one even expected this kind of madness. I don’t know what might happen. Right now, everyone’s just enjoying the euphoria of a super successful film that has gone on to create history again. I don’t think anyone has given it a very serious thought as of now.”

In a span of a week, the Anil Sharma directorial has clocked more than a staggering Rs 300 crore at the box office. It has also become the second highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Speaking about the love that’s coming her way, Ameesha says, “My peers have loved the film. They’re always happy if a film does well. In this case, Gadar 2 has created a tsunami and wreaked havoc and its mania has swept the nation. They were so hungry to see Tara and Sakeena together.”

Gadar 2 might be raking in the moolah but it opened to a lukewarm response from the critics. Not the one to mince her words, Ameesha sheds light on the honest feedback she has received from the audience who wished to see more of her and Sunny in the film. “They wished for us to have a longer screen time and for the length of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to not be reduced. They also hoped for Tara’s scene before the interval to appear sooner and a little more editing. But they’re happy that the overall film is fantastic,” she shares.

But she’s quick to add that Sakeena’s beauty, Tara’s high-octane action sequences and their chemistry left many impressed. Talking about it, she remarks, “The general consensus is that Sakeena’s beauty, daintiness, elegance, emotions and magical chemistry with Tara are the driving forces of the film and Sunny’s dhamaakedaar action and dialogues made them whistle and clap.”

Ameesha further continues, “They received a blend of all the things that they had wanted – romance, chemistry, a larger-than-life quotient and the good-looking pair of Tara and Sakeena. Many told me that our chemistry is undeniable and they felt like they were watching Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.”

Gadar 2 marks Ameesha’s return to the big screens after many years. But the appreciation she’s receiving made up for her long spell of absence. Overwhelmed with the love being showered on her, she thanks her fans and members of the media fraternity. “Many social media sites and media portals have carried articles stating that ‘the queen of iconic hits is back’. They added that last year, there were about seven to eight average decent hits but people still remember Humraaz (2002), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and now, another feather has been added to my cap in the form of Gadar 2, which is going to be remembered forever, and that I’m meant for hits like that and not Friday-to-Friday releases. I think I’ve set the benchmark really high for my peers and fans,” chuckles the Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) actor.