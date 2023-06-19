CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sexy! Ameesha Patel Turns Up The Heat In A Plunging Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Ameesha Patel Turns Up The Heat In A Plunging Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 11:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Ameesha Patel looks smoking hot in a plunging bikini set.

Ameesha Patel looks smoking hot in a plunging bikini set.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who will next be seen in Gadar 2, is raising the heat in a hot bikini. Check out her sexy video

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, is oozing hotness on Instagram with her sexy video. Ameesha sent netizens into a frenzy with her yet another hot look in a bikini.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ameesha shared a sexy video of her modelling a very plunging black bikini from Dolce & Gabbana. In the video, Ameesha Patel is seen flaunting her sexy curves in the sizzling bikini. Ameesha Patel looked absolutely hot as she glamourised her look by sporting a nude pink shade and a pair of stylish goggles.

Ameesha Patel looks smoking hot in a plunging bikini set.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is a sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11.

In a recent interview with us, Ameesha revealed that she has dissuaded from doing Gadar by many people in the film industry. “When I had signed Gadar, I wasn’t a star and I wasn’t known. I was six months into the shoot of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (200). I was very new in the film industry.” The Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002) and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd (2007) actor adds, “When I was called into the office and heard the narration of Gadar, I fell in love with it. I was called by Mr Nittin Keni (producer), who was then the creative producer for Zee and he was the one who chose me,” she said.

“A lot of A-list producers and directors advised me against doing the film. They told me, ‘How can you take such a difficult role at such a young age? You’re coming as a college kid with Hrithik (Roshan; actor). You’re a kid! You’re still in college. How is it that you want to play a mother and that too of a seven-year-old child? How will you get into that era?’ They also said that there’s an age difference between me and Sunny,” Ameesha added.

first published:June 19, 2023, 11:39 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 11:39 IST