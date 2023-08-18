Ameesha Patel Wants To Make Sunny Deol Starrer Gadar 2 'Crisper', Says 'I Wish I Was The Editor'

Ameesha Patel’s on-screen reunion with Sunny Deol for Gadar 2has left everyone completely impressed. The film is getting immense love from the audience and is ruling the box office. However, after the success of Gadar 2, Ameesha has now revealed what it is about the Anil Sharma directorial that she’d like to change. Her answer will actually surprise you.

In an interview with ETimes, when Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress was posed with the question about changing anything in Gadar 2, she promptly addressed that she will make the film ‘crisper’ with the help of the editing. She answered, “Nothing really but I wish I was the editor. I would have edited and re-edited few things and made it maybe crisper."

In the same interview, Ameesha Patel was asked if she would like to work with Hrithik Roshan again when the actress said, “I would love to!" While Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was a romantic-thriller, Ameesha feels their next should be “A cute, fun love story with a little bit of comedy, great music and lots of dance because we’re both good dancers."

“Like I have a great chemistry with Sunny, I have a great chemistry with Hrithik too and I’d love to work with him, so why not? I think we both debuted together and people would love that like they’ve loved Gadar too. I think they would love Hrithik and me back too," Ameesha added.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2. Released on August 11, the film is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. It is now inching close to Rs 300 crore mark. Talking about it, Ameesha thanked the audience and said, “I love reading the lines ‘Tsunami at the box office’, ‘Ball hit out of the park’, and ‘Sunny Deol andAmeesha Patel set the box offices on fire’. These lines are music to an actor’s ears."

“I thank my audiences, thank all the lovely people, cramming in long lines to get tickets, going multiple times and of course the hugest thank you to God," she added.