Amid Adipurush Criticism, Om Raut Is Excited For Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Calls Him 'Phenomenal'

Om Raut’s recently released Adipurush has garnered mixed reviews across the nation. The film, based on the mythological story of Ramayan starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Now, reports are rife that filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is also working on his next film, which is based on the same mythological tale of Lord Ram. Om who shares a great bond with the filmmaker, said he is excited about watching his film too.

In an interview with India Today, while speaking about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, he shared, “Nitesh is a great director and a good friend of mine. I have seen his work. I have seen Dangal. It’s one of the finest films that our nation has made. Everything about the film - Aamir (Khan) sir, actors, Nitesh sir’s writings and his direction - I think that’s phenomenal. I am looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt.”

He further added, “As many films we make on Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram, and everything on Rama, I think we will all root for that film or any other film that anybody is making. It’s very important for us, it’s the greatest history of our country, it’s very important. We have to tell it as many times as we can, and as many people as possible should see the film.”

It is being said that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will have Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt will essay the role of Sita. Reportedly, the film will go on floors by the end of this year. Apparently, a grand VFX team has been brought in, a bigger cast and humongous sets are being created for the film. Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari’s next film Bawaal which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is all set to release on October 6, 2023.