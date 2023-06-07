Amid Adipurush Release, Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayan Film Put on Hold: Report

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush wasn’t the only film based on the epic Ramayan that was announced in Bollywood. For those unaware, Nitesh Tiwari was also working on a film based on Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead. While the pairing is interesting, fans had not received an update about the film for a while now. A new report now claims that Nitesh has put the film on hold for now.

As per an ETimes report, director Nitesh Tiwari has postponed the film indefinitely. The reason behind the decision has not been revealed. It is reported that the filmmaker is busy with the making of Bawaal. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. After he wraps Bawaal, he will dive into another undisclosed project. Nitesh is yet to react to the rumours.

It was previously reported that Nitesh had roped in Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi for the roles of Ram and Sita respectively. It was also claimed in the past that Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Yash were approached for roles in the movie but the team shared no update. It was claimed that Hrithik was being considered for the role of Ravana.

“Hrithik would have loved to play Ravana. In fact, years ago his former father-in-law Sanjay Khan had offered him a chance to play Rama in a big-screen version of the Ramayana that Mr Khan was planning. That didn’t happen. Now Hrithik has opted out of the chance to play Raavan, as he had other commitments. Hrithik no longer wants to do one project every two years. He would rather do two projects every year,” a friend of the actor told the publication.

The news about Nitesh’s Ramayan adaptation put on hold comes just 10 days before Adipurush is set to release. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush sees Prabhas as Raghav while Kriti essays the role of Janaki. Saif plays the role of Lankesh, Sunny Singh of Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Adipurush is slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.