Amid Adipurush Row, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana To Return On TV; Here's How To Watch It

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana remains one of the most popular to date. Starring Arun Govil as Ram and Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, the show is now returning to Indian television on ‘popular demand’. On Tuesday, it was announced that Ramayan would stream on Shemaroo TV from July 3, Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Om Raut’s recent directorial Adipurush has been facing backlash for allegedly distorting the Hindu epic of Ramayan. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as lord Ram, Sita and Ravana respectively.

Earlier, Ramayana’s Ram aka Arun Govil also slammed the makers of Adipurush and called Prabhas starrer ‘Hollywood Ki Cartoon’. “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes,” he told ABP News.

Dipika Chikhlia also issued a video statement last week, urging everyone to stop making films on Ramayana. “Ramayana is our heritage. I feel no films should be made about this. Every time something is made on Ramayana, it creates some controversy or the other. Ramayan is sacred to us," she said.

Meanwhile, the makers of Adipurush have also changed the controversial lines in the film. Netizens were particularly upset about the Lanka Dahan scene, where Bajrangbali’s character is heard mouthing a line, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad. However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. The word ‘baap’ has now been changed to ‘Lanka’.

However, the film is still struggling to survive at the box office and is reporting a decline with each passing day. The film faced a setback with Rs 1.75 crore nett collection on its second Monday, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.