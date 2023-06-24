Amid Adipurush Setback, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Enjoy London Vacation; Check Out Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh have taken some time off to spend some quality time in London. Looks like the family is enjoying to the fullest as the actress has been sharing a lot of pictures on her social handle. Well, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan have also joined them on this family trip, along with Kunal Kemmu and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Coming back to photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram story became a visual delight for her fans, the vacation photos showed she, Saif, and Taimur awestruck with the BBC Earth experience. The actress, known for her impeccable style, looked gorgeous in a black tee and denim. While Saif opted for a cool outfit. He is looking dapper in a yellow shirt paired with red short pants. Taimur in one picture is seen looking at a big screen showing artificial constellations. Kareena captioned one of the pictures as ‘My World’.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, Saif’s photos with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir went viral. It did not go well with the fans as they started trolling the actor amid the Adipurush controversy. The film has been receiving mixed reviews ever since it has released. The film delves into the epic tale of Ramayan and it has faced criticism for its VFX, dialogues, and whatnot. In particular, the depiction of Ravan, played by Saif Ali Khan, also received major criticism. The mythological drama also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jr NTR’s upcoming project with director Koratala Siva, titled Devara.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery.