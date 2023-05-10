Amid Mega Controversies, The Kerala Story Makers Meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Amid the controversies surrounding The Kerala Story, the makers of the film met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. In a video shared on social media by the news agency ANI, film director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah can be seen meeting CM Yogi. They can also be seen accompanied by The Kerala Story’s lead actress Adah Sharma.

After meeting Yogi Adityanath, Vipul told ANI, “Uttar Pradesh government and Yogi ji have taken this step and boosted our morale a lot strenthened our thinking. He has sent a very powerful message to the people due to audiences are watching this film in large numbers. So we are very thankful to the CM that it happened."

Director Sudipto also added, “We came to thank the Honorable Chief Minister to declare the film tax-free and giving a chance to the citizen of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the makers of the film 'The Kerala Story' in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/pEkOJY1EIe— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with the makers of The Kerala Story comes a day after the film was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. As reported by Hindustan Times, the Chief Minister is also expected to watch the film in a special screening with the rest of his cabinet members at the Lok Bhawan on May 12.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Earlier today, the film’s lead actress Adah Sharma shared that the film is now all set to release in around 37 other countries. “Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it trend, thank you for loving my performance. This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) (red heart emojis) #adahsharma," she wrote.