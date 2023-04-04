Amid Parineeti Chopra Wedding Rumours, Raghav Chadha Says He's 'Looking For Marriage' In Viral Clip

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been making headlines for their rumoured wedding. After having been spotted together on a couple of occasions, including at the Mumbai airport recently, reports are doing the rounds that Raghav and Parineeti are dating and could get married soon. Rumour also has it that Raghav and Parineeti could be hosting their Roka ceremony soon and Priyanka Chopra could be attending it.

While fans are waiting for the news to drop, an old interview of Raghav is now going viral in which he is seen expressing his wish to get married. Last year, the AAP minister appeared on Unfiltered by Samdish in which he was asked if he is looking for a love marriage or an arranged marriage. The political leader said, “I am looking for marriage."

The host replied that there must be a lot of wedding proposals that are lining up at his doorstep. Raghav replied, “Apki nazar mein koi ho achi ladki toh batayega (let me know if you know of a nice girl for me)."

Simultaneously, Parineeti’s old interview in which she said she will not marry a politician is also going viral. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama a few years ago, Parineeti was asked which politician she is open to marrying. Parineeti replied, “There are too many but the problem is I don’t want to get married to any politician. I don’t want to marry any politician, ever."

While Parineeti and Raghav have not confirmed or denied the rumours, Parineeti was seen blushing when asked about Raghav’s dating rumours at the Mumbai airport a few days ago. On the other hand, Raghav was asked about Parineeti at the Parliament when he brushed off the question.

