Amid Raghav Chadha Wedding Rumours, Parineeti Chopra Says 'I Will Just Clarify In Case...'

Parineeti Chopra opened up about the focus on her personal life amid rumours that she is dating AAP MP, Raghav Chadha. In a new interview, the actress was asked about how she tackles the media eye on her personal life as growing rumours about her relationship and impending wedding are making the headlines. The Shudh Desi Romance actress confessed that she tries to take them in a positive light.

“If I were nobody or they were not interested in me, that would probably mean that I did not achieve what I tried to achieve as an actor because a successful actor will be famous, will be a part of everybody’s homes, a part of living room conversation, a part of the news, a part of the news channels, a part of digital media, a part of the paparazzi culture, and everything," she told Lifestyle Asia India.

Although attention is unavoidable, Parineeti noted that there is a thin line between discussion about her personal life and ‘crossing the line into being too personal or disrespectful.’ She added that in such cases, she issues clarifications to point out if anything wrong is being said about her.

“If that ever happens, I will just clarify in case somebody’s gotten anything wrong. So, I mean, if the world was not interested, I would have considered myself unsuccessful. If the world is interested, that means I’ve done something right in my career. So that’s how I see it,” she added.

Parineeti sparked dating rumours with Raghav earlier this year. While Parineeti and Raghav did not address the rumours, Raghav was asked on multiple occasions about the rumours and the politician swiftly brushed past them. He was recently asked if a wedding is in the making. Raghav hinted that there will be a celebration but he will speak about it when the time is right.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

