Amid Salaar Teaser, Vivek Agnihotri Tweets 'Assuming Audience Is Super-Dumb...,' Praises Tom Cruise

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday took a potshot at movies laced with “nonsense action with loud sound" in a series of tweets. Vivek’s comments come hours after the release of a teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar, in which the actor is dubbed as “the most violent man."

Without taking any names, Vivek tweeted, “People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness."

He continued, “Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent."

Interestingly, Vivek praised Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One by calling it “extraordinary". He tweeted, “The world of extraordinary action cinema - @MissionFilm. I hope someday we build something like this instead of just building a star image."

Vivek further said: “We have also made such grand films with great engineering and powerful stories. Sholay, for example. But now everyone believes dumbing down the audience, creating marketing hype and nonsense action with loud sound can make a film hit. Looking at Indian BO, it’s true also."

Meanwhile, Salaar teaser finally dropped on Thursday morning, with Prabhas taking over an avatar of “the most violent" man. The teaser, which released at 5:12am, has taken the internet by storm, quite literally. Prabhas fans are super duper excited to see their beloved star in hardcore action mode in Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE.

Hombale Films’ Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE is set to feature a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.