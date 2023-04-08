Amit Trivedi Birthday: 5 Latest Songs That Deserve to be on Your Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMIT TRIVEDI: Amit Trivedi, one of the most in-demand music directors, started his career as a composer in the Hindi film industry with the critically acclaimed movie Aamir in 2008. Later he gained widespread recognition and popularity with his music in the movie Dev D (2009), which also made him win several awards including Filmfare Awards in 2010.

Known for its versatility, the reticent singer and composer has worked on various other movies and albums, including Udaan, No One Killed Jessica, Kai Po Che, Queen, and Fitoor, among others.

As Amit Trivedi turns 43 today, let us go through some of the songs that he composed, from the latest movies:

Qala

Amit Trivedi composed the songs including Nirbhau Nirvair, Shauq, Phero Na Najariya, Ghode Pe Sawar, and Rubaaiyaan in the movie based on the life of a classical singer. All the songs were a super hit and in fact, the song Rubaaiyaan won Best Original song at FOI Online Awards 2022. Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie goes through the battle of an Indian Mother with Norway’s foster care centre. The music in the film was composed by none other than Amit Trivedi, with hits including Shubho Shubho, Maa Ke Dil Se, and Aami Jaani Re. Grahan

Amit Trivedi has composed the song O Jogia from the web series Grahan. This 2021 hit was released on Disney+ Hotstar and starred Zoya Hussain, Wamiqa Gabbi and Anshuman Pushkar in the lead roles. Jadu Salona

This is the very first album by Amit Trivedi. The original video stars Ritooja Shinde and Amit Trivedi himself. The music is sung and composed by the talented musician himself, whereas the lyrics are penned by Shellee. The album also includes songs such as Shehnaiyan, Rahiyo Na, and Dil Na Tod. Goodbye

The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna. Amit Trivedi is responsible for giving music to the entire film. Some of the popular songs of the film include Chann Pardesi, Jaikal Mahakal, Maaye, and Kanni Re Kanni.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News