Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher Congratulate 4x400 Relay Team For Historic Qualification

The Indian men’s 4×400 relay team has created history by qualifying for the World Athletics Championship final for the first time. They have secured a second place. Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher congratulated the team for their big win. Both celebrities took to their social handles and praised them. In a tweet, Big B also criticised commentators for neglecting to acknowledge India’s accomplishment.

He wrote, “And India .. JAI HIND .. !!!! congratulations from the entire WORLD .. and just hear the commentary .. not a word for the Indian Team .. all about the 3rd and the 4th .. when we have made to the qualifiers by coming a very very close 2nd.” Anupam Kher shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Indiaaaaaa #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai”.

and India .. JAI HIND 🇮🇳.. !!!! congratulations from the entire WORLD .. and just hear the commentary .. not a word for the Indian Team .. all about the 3rd and the 4th .. when we have made to the qualifiers by coming a very very close 2nd .. https://t.co/MixOz8MAyu— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 27, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The Indian men’s 4×400 relay squad included Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh. This achievement also saw the Indian team setting a new Asian record during the semi-finals, with a time of 2.59.05 seconds, surpassing the previous record held by a Japanese team.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. He also has The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards. Anupam Kher took to the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed happiness. However, he also mentioned that it would have been great if he would also have won the Best Actor award for this movie.

“Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward - Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. पर अगर सारी ख्वाहिशें पूरी हो जाये तो आगे काम करने का मज़ा और उत्साह कैसे आएगा।चलिए! Next time! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!"