Amitabh Bachchan Beams With Pride As Project K Gears Up For Debut At San Diego Comic-Con

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the esteemed members of the star-studded cast of Project K, has shared his enthusiasm and gratitude as the highly anticipated film prepares to make its mark at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K has already generated significant buzz among audiences, thanks to its captivating concept and talented cast including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. This sci-fi action film is set to make history at Comic-Con by unveiling its official title and trailer, as well as offering attendees an exclusive glimpse of footage and engaging panel discussions on July 19.

In response to the news, Amitabh Bachchan reposted Vyjayanthi Movies’ announcement and tweeted, “A proud moment for me. I never realized how important and BIG this is. Now I know, my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Sir, and the entire unit for the affection they have given me, and to make me a part of this incredible experience.”

According to Variety, Project K has exciting plans in store for fans attending the San Diego Comic-Con. At the opening on July 19, a sneak peek of the highly anticipated film will be showcased, offering attendees an exclusive glimpse into the sci-fi epic. The following day, on July 20, the film’s team will take centre stage with a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic," where they will reveal film’s full title, teaser, and official release date. Additionally, the stars of the movie will also participate in a special performance on SDCC’s stage, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Project K not only marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, but it also brings together Kamal Haasan and his Geraftaar (1985) co-star Amitabh Bachchan after years. The sci-fi drama intertwines futuristic elements with Hindu mythology, promising a captivating cinematic experience. The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Further details about the remaining cast and other aspects of the film are expected to be revealed following its official launch at the San Diego Comic-Con event.