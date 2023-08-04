CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Amitabh Bachchan Cheers For Son Abhishek, Says Ghoomer Trailer Is Making His Heart and Head 'Spin'
Amitabh Bachchan Cheers For Son Abhishek, Says Ghoomer Trailer Is Making His Heart and Head 'Spin'

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 14:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Ghoomer is all set to release on August 18.

Ghoomer revolves around a sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s inspiring sports drama is all set hit the theatres on August 18. Ahead of the same, the makers dropped the trailer of the same offering audiences a glimpse into a world of emotions, inspiration, and transformative storytelling. Helmed by R. Balki, Ghoomer promises to redefine the landscape of sports films in India.

In this trailblazing cinematic venture, Abhishek Bachchan portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki’s distinctive storytelling prowess.

The powerful performances of Abhishek and Saiyami shine through, delivering moments of heartache, determination, and hope. Director R. Balki’s signature style seamlessly weaves their narratives, inviting viewers to embark on a transformative journey that challenges preconceived notions.

Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and cheered for the makers. He wrote, “YEEEAAAAHHH YEEEAAAAH YEEEEAAAH WHOOOAAAHHH !!!!!Here’s a trailer that makes the heart and head spin.”

As the “Ghoomer" trailer sets the internet abuzz, the film promises to redefine sports films in India, directed by R. Balki, known for his acclaimed works such as ‘Cheeni Kum’, ‘Paa’, and ‘Pad Man’. The makers recently hosted a grand trailer launch too, for the same. Abhishek, Saiyami had arrived too.

Ghoomer trailer launch in Mumbai. Photo: Viral Bhayani
Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in Ghoomer. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, with Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles and marks Amitabh Bachchan’s debut as a commentator. The movie also marks the debut of Shivendra Singh and Invaka Das.

Ghoomer will release in theatres on the 18th of August 2023.

