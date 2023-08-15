Amitabh Bachchan Cried After Watching Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer Twice, Calls Film 'Incredible'

Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie Ghoomer and reviewed it in one of his recent blog posts. On Tuesday, Big B revealed that he got teary-eyed after he watched the sports drama twice. Amitabh called the film ‘simply incredible’.

“So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

The veteran actor further praised the director of the film, R Balki and added “The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through."

Amitabh Bachchan also talked about the dialogues of the movie and appreciated the writers for their ‘sheer brilliance’. “Of that most powerful written spoken word: Ek loser kya mehsoos karta hai, woh toh mujhe maloom hai; main dekhna chahta hun ki ek winner kya, kaese mehsoos karte hai. I know what a loser feels , and experiences ; I want to know what a winner feels and experiences .. sheer brilliance in the writing and in expression what each one of us have experienced in our lives," he wrote.

Ghoomer is a sports drama which also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. The film tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The film is helmed by R Balki and will hit theatres on August 18.