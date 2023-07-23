Amitabh Bachchan Didn't Attend Comic Con For Kalki 2898 AD Due To Medical Restrictions: ' I Was Pushed...'

Amitabh Bachchan is part of Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, the thrilling teaser of which was earlier unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. The film also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and others is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India. Hence, being unravelled at the Comic Con was a huge feat for the entire as it became the first Indian film to get a slot there.

Now the actor has explained in his blog as to why he couldn’t be physically present for the same.

Penning his thoughts on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan expressed in his blog, “Alright .. so… San Diego and K, the project .. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it… I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions .. so .. but I must admit the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn’t it .. style, music, frames .. everything."

The Brahmastra actor continued,"And finally the reveal of K .. KALKI mythologically so important .. 2898 AD!! AD has been changed has it not? Yes .. AD, which I think was ‘anno domini’, meaning ‘in the year of the Lord’.. was changed to CE – common era .. and BC, became BCE – before common era! Why so .. have no idea .. it was related to the birth of Christ, before and after, hence .. but, each region in the World has its own year and month and named according to their calculated calendars.”

Making history, Project K became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023. Before the event, a billboard for Project K at Times Square, New York City, teased the audience with the message, “First glimpse on July 20."

Earlier, the first look of Prabhas was revealed. In the poster, Prabhas, dubbed the ‘Rebel Star’ of the film sported a metal armour, dreadlocks and a thick beard. The sci-fi fantasy thriller is scheduled to release next year in January. Apart from Prabhas and Ran Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin took part in the panel discussion.