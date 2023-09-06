Amitabh Bachchan Drops BTS From His Shoot With Jaya Bachchan; Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda React; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is having a working Wednesday. The superstar is making sure to keep his fans updated about the same. This time, his co-star is none other than his wife Jaya Bachchan. Giving a glimpse of the both of them from the sets, the actor wrote, “… at work …"

The video, is a slo-mo footage of Amitabh who records his beautiful wife on the front camera. When Jaya notices the camera, she smiles the brightest. They looked adorable together. Both of them donned white ethnic ensembles with jewellery. The video has instantly gone viral. Their grand daughter Navya Nanda took to the comments section and wrote, “The cutest❤️." Bipasha Basu also wrote, “So cute ❤️." Nimrat Kaur commented, “How lovely Sir." Many fans and well wishers also dropped in heartfelt wishes.

Have a look at the video:

Amitabh and Jaya first met in 1970 but didn’t interact with each other at that time. It was later, on the sets of the 1972 film Ek Nazar, that they fell in love and their love story blossomed into a beautiful married life.

They worked together in Silsila, Zanjeer, Mili, Chupke Chupke and Sholay, and the audience loved seeing them together. Chupke Chupke, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, was released in 1975. Starring Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Om Prakash and Usha Kiran, it was one of the most successful films of its era.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan recently made a comeback to the movies with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, she portrayed Ranveer Singh’s on-screen grandmother. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Amitabh on the other hand was recently seen in a cameo appearance for Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer. He will next be seen in 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is most likely to release next year.