Amitabh Bachchan Finally Reveals Why He Greets His Fans Barefoot Every Sunday Outside Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan has long been known for his iconic Sunday tradition of greeting his fans outside his residence, Jalsa. He always greet them with bare feet and finally today he revealed the reason behind this. He also shared a picture on his Instagram handle.

Amitabh Bachchan writes, “They ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’ ? I tell them: ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !!‘You got a problem with that !!!’ In the picture, Big B can be seen wearing a white kurta-pajama that he layered with a black jacket. He is standing on an elevation and has extended his hands towards the crowd of his fans who are standing there to witness his one glimpse.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Recently, the actor grabbed headlines after his picture of riding a pillion on a stranger’s bike went viral on the internet. Netizens trolled the senior actor for not wearing a helmet. The controversy started after Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of him riding a pillion on a stranger’s bike. In his caption, he thanked the man for the ride and also mentioned that he reached the location of the shoot on time. Well, a day later, Big B clarified saying, “The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai .. It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic ..One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film..”

Meanwhile, Big B is currently shooting for Section 84. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. He also has the official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone