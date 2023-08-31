Amitabh Bachchan Gets a Hug From Granddaughter Navya, Shweta Bachchan Drops Raksha Bandhan Photos

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, many Bollywood celebrities have shared happy moments from the celebration with their siblings and loved ones, Having said that, the Bachchan family marked the special day with an intimate family get-together. Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a bundle of happy moments with her Instagram family.

In the first picture, Navya can be seen next to her brother Agastya with funny expressions. Summing up the reaction, she penned a hilarious caption which read, “How rakhi went for us.” In the next pictures, Navya is seen tying Rakhi around Agastya’s wrist and then they pose together. Nvavya shared another moment she hugged Amitabh Bachchan. They donned their brightest smiles.

Have a look at the photos:

Navya’s mom Shweta also shared a happy photo of her kids on her Instagram handle. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Double Trouble.” Her brother Abhishek Bachchan on seeing the post dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Have a look at the post :

Coming to Navya, the young star kid is an entrepreneur and women’s rights advocate. She is also the founder of a non-profit initiative focusing that focuses on healthcare & financial independence for women.

Agastya on the other hand, will be making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated film The Archies. The Archies will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi. The film will be releasing on Netflix on December 7th.

Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand is geared up for the much-anticipated science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Additionally, rumours are doing the rounds that the megastar will team up with Shah Rukh Khan, 17 years after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in a secret upcoming project.