Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Abhishek's Ghoomer Releases: 'I Can Say This As A Father...'

Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited sports drama Ghoomer releases on theatres today. Helmed by R Balki, the film promises to be an inspiring story of a paraplegic cricketer who under the guidance of am ex-cricketer and coach battle against all odds to prove their mettle. Now, Abhishek’s father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan cheered for his son and penned an emotional note wishing him all the luck.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Amitabh wrote, “T 4741 - Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to..At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful.”

T 4741 - Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to .. At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful .. ❤️— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 17, 2023

Abhishek too acknowledged his wish and wrote, ‘Love you Pa’.

Earlier, this week Big B revealed that he got teary-eyed after he watched the sports drama twice. Amitabh called the film ‘simply incredible’.

“So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

Amitabh also praised the director of the film, R Balki and added “The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through.”

On a closing note he talked about the film’s dialogues and added. “Of that most powerful written spoken word: Ek loser kya mehsoos karta hai, woh toh mujhe maloom hai; main dekhna chahta hun ki ek winner kya, kaese mehsoos karte hai. I know what a loser feels , and experiences ; I want to know what a winner feels and experiences .. sheer brilliance in the writing and in expression what each one of us have experienced in our lives," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie also has a cameo appearance of actor Amitabh Bachchan.