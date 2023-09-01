Amitabh Bachchan Has The Best Reply As 'Sad' Social Media User Calls Abhishek Bachchan 'Underrated'

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to shower love and extend support to his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan on social media. On Thursday night too, Big B reacted to a netizen who shared on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) that he feels ‘sad’ for Abhishek not getting his due in the industry. “I always feel sad for #AbhishekBachchan @juniorbachchan always underrated although he has proven his talent & given his best in #Yuva #Guru #Dhoom series #KANK #Dostana #Sarkar #BuntiBubli #BolBachchan later he goes strong with #Manmarziyan #BobBiswas #Ludo #Dasvi now in #Ghoomer,” the fan wrote.

Reacting to this, Big B urged the fan not to be happy and heaped praises on his son. “dont feel sad .. be happy .. the fact that he continues and excels with each endeavour .. CONTINUES,” the veteran actor wrote.

dont feel sad .. be happy .. the fact that he continues and excels with each endeavour .. CONTINUES .. https://t.co/9wfbk5O4GA— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 31, 2023

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has shared a post online, sharing he is immensely proud of his son. Recently, Big B also penned down a long note in his blog praising Abhishek’s movie Ghoomer. Interestingly, Amitabh also made a special appearance in this R Balki movie.

Later, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his father’s appreciation post for Ghoomer and said, “He (Amitabh Bachchan) has written about it. It is something very personal and cherished by me but I am eternally thankful for his love, support and encouragement. Any actor would be over the moon as am I. I am very very happy and I hope I have the ability to carry on and work even harder. Obviously, now, you have to continue and try and do a lot bigger and better than what you have already done."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also feature in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath. Besides this, Big B will also be reuniting with Deepika for the Hindi remake of The Intern. He is currently also hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.