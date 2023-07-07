Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back At Trolls In Cryptic Post, Says ‘The Man Is 81 And Mental, Bear Him’

In his recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about ageing and took an indirect dig at trolls. He shared how people are now convinced that he is an 81-year-old ‘mental’ and went on to say that they think of him as somebody who is ‘uninformed’.

“Now with age the ridicule has lessened .. now with time they that are asked or are brought into the picture by me , are convinced that the man is 81, old decrepit and mental, bear him .. it shan’t be for long .. and the responses go on with a sense of .. poor guy, so uninformed, let him be .. etc etc etc ..” He added, “Also the temerity to seek and voice matters that may never have been done earlier have reached the stage of a fearless disposition,” Big B wrote.

The actor further mentioned that he has spent the last few days in ‘reflection, rejuvenation’ and added, “So .. a few days off .. and the days spent in reflection , rejuvenation .. not of the age kind but to gain the knowledge of what goes on inside the World of reflection .. smart yes .. Yes .. It is , or rather are the reflection days .. a wonder why certain ‘givens’ were given , why certain doings were being done .. why a name an act an act .. and so many other ‘whys’ ..”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in the much-awaited movie, Project K which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Besides this, he also has Ganapath in his pipeline. The film which also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead will hit theatres in October this year. Big B will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern. Not just this but he also is all set to return with a new season of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show recently completed 23 years.